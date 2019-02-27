According to Nathan Boock, the Director of Youth and Music Ministry at San Pedro Church in North Port, the Fifth Annual San Pedro Family Festival will be offering exciting contests, activities, food items, craft vendors and music that will appeal to people of ages.
“This positive family event is free, and kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on March 1, with a tribute to America’s veterans. Prices of carnival rides and games are kept very low for individual ride tickets and ‘All you Can Ride’ wristbands cost $25 for the day. Free events include a kid’s zone with fun games and Home Depot Building projects. In Exhibition Alley people can explore unique exhibitions and crafts for sale,” Boock explained.
Returning artists include Dawn Bush, owner of Chime Tyme Studios and Cynthia Bocchetti, designer of decorative magnets. Those interested in winning prizes should stop by the main Activity Center where they may enter to win $1,000, $300, or $100 cash drawings and a chance to win one of many beautiful baskets of goodies assembled by San Pedro youth volunteers. Festival attendees may purchase prize tickets for one dollar each or a book of six tickets for five dollars. New this year for Atlanta Braves fans will be an opportunity to win a Braves VIP Basket that includes two tickets for the Braves opening Spring Training Game against the Tampa Bay Ravens. This prize includes a unique infield experience, a behind-the-scenes stadium tour. Winners will be announced on Sunday evening.
“The City of North Port is excited to be part of this great community event. It’s a great way to interact with neighbors, including our very new ones from Atlanta,” said Josh Taylor, communication Manager for the City of North Port.
Throughout the three-day event volunteers will be serving up fish n’ chips, clam chowder, hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage sandwiches, Vietnamese spring rolls, Mexican empanadas and a variety of homemade baked goods. Beverages include soda, water, wine and cold beer. Tables and comfortable seating will be provided in the beer and wine tent. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, all will be treated to North Port’s biggest car and bike show. Participants will be eligible to win a first place Pastor’s Choice Trophy or one of the Judges’ Choice Trophies. Preregistration information may be found by calling 941-426-4729 or clicking on the San Pedro Community Festival Page on Facebook.
Live musical entertainment begins from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on March 1, with Gashouse Gorillas followed by Mark Kilcourse, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. From 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 2, Trisha Leogrande will perform, followed by Torched performing from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Mark Kilcourse from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. On March 3, Mark & Jeannie Kilcourse will perform from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For directions and more information about the free San Pedro Catholic Church Community Festival, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, call 941-426-4729 or online at www.SanPedroCC.org. Festival hours are 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 1, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. March 2 and noon to 7 p.m. on March 3.
