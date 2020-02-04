Fan favorites return to FST Improv stage

Florida Studio Theatre’s Winter Improv Season kicks off with FST Improv presents “When X Meets Y,” an improvised musical inspired by a location suggested by the audience and three random notes on the keyboard. In this show, FST Improv cast members weave a story of romance, heartache and fate told through music and comedy. “When X Meets Y” has been performing to sold out audiences for the past four years. This improvised musical romance runs through Feb. 15.
Following the six-week run of “When X Meets Y,” FST Improv presents “Life’s a Beach” celebrates and lampoons what makes Sarasota unique — its plethora of roundabouts, influx of snowbirds and narrow escape from red tide. An audience favorite, this short-form, revue-style show features improvised sketches, musicals and classic improv games, poking fun at what makes Sarasota one-of-a-kind by using audience suggestions. “Life’s a Beach” will run from Feb. 22 through April 24.
On April 3, FST Improv members will go head-to-head in “Tournament of Fools,” a one-night-only April Fools’ Day celebration. In this knockdown, drag-out comedy battle royale, favorite FST improvisers participate in a “survival of the fittest” competition of games, songs and scenes. Each round, contestants earn points from the audience based on their performances and the person with the fewest points is eliminated.
The last improviser standing will win the coveted title of “Champion of Fools.”
Back for another season of hilarity are returning cast members: Christine Alexander, Kevin Allen, Jason Cannon, Jamie Day, Andrew Deeb, Chris Friday, Sergei Glushonkov, Charles Gooch, Darryl Knapp, Emily Levin, Denee Lortz, Will Luera, Mikal Mancini, Joey Panek, Kathryn Parks, Sal Piccolo, Jim Prosser, Elise Rodriguez, Natasha Samreny, Maria Schaedler-Luera and Anna Weatherwax.
