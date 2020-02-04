Fan favorites return to FST Improv stage

On April 3, FST Improv members will go head-to-head in “Tournament of Fools,” a one-night-only April Fools’ Day celebration. In this knockdown, drag-out comedy battle royale, favorite FST improvisers participate in a “survival of the fittest” competition of games, songs and scenes. Each round, contestants earn points from the audience based on their performances and the person with the fewest points is eliminated. The last improviser standing will win the coveted title of “Champion of Fools.”