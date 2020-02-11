The 27th Annual Greek Fest will make you feel like you visited Greece Feb. 14-16.

See the beautiful Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, the dancers in ethnic Greek costumes, the many traditional items at the booths and taste the delicious Greek food and pastries.

Watch authentic Greek dancing with Pride of Greece Dancers, participate in grape stomping, dance lessons, church tours and feel like you’re Greek for the weekend.

A $3 donation is good all weekend and join the party. Eat, dance, take pastries home and come back for more.

