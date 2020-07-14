Guests can feel the spark after dark at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Summer Nights with an all new laser and fireworks finale, tasty seasonal eats and extended park hours every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Aug. 16. Cooler nighttime temperatures and enhanced health and safety measures provide guests at Busch Gardens a more comfortable and safe summer escape with their favorite thrills.
End a day full of world-class coasters with a BOOM
After coasting the day away on Florida’s best thrill rides, guests can watch the park light up in a whole new way with an exciting fireworks and laser finale each weekend. In a physically distant setting, guests can enjoy a dazzling combination of lasers and fireworks with plenty of space to spread out on the Festival Field.
Indulge in limited-time summer flavors
Park guests are invited to the biggest backyard barbecue in the neighborhood with a limited-time menu including frozen cocktails and delicious twists on summertime classics. From gourmet hot dogs with specialty toppings to a collection of desserts and drinks inspired by the iconic s’more, guests can grab their favorite dish on the way to the fireworks
Expanded health and safety measures
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is committed to the health and safety of our guests, employees, and the animals in our care. The park has worked diligently with state and local health officials, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance our already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards. These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health, and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is excited to continue to provide our guests with fun, inspiring and memorable experiences, while addressing important health and safety needs during this time. For detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when visiting the park, including key operational changes, visit buschgardens.com/tampa/safety.
