Feelin’ Alright! tribute show celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock

The Englewood Elks proudly presents Feelin’ Alright! A Tribute Show Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock starring Pat Surface and American Pie. The date is Saturday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m. Feelin’ Alright is an entertaining tribute to Woodstock 1969 — a historic event that defined a culture but could never be duplicated. With the songs we love from Woodstock and riveting back stories that take you behind the scenes, this unique show will blast you back to the past. Included in the show is a Woodstock Trivia segment with prizes. Fun, interactive, and unforgettable.
Tickets can be purchased Monday through Friday at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Avenue from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $25 plus tax with an optional dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. of prime rib for $20 plus tax or $15 plus tax for other entrees. For information call 941-474-1404.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.