The Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Bob Miller, presents “Dance With Me” on Feb. 11 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center. Everyone’s feet will be tapping as the band presents a wide variety of dance music from the classics to some ever-popular dance forms.
The concert will open with a tribute to dance with a composition entitled “Skydance,” a musical celebration of the human spirit. The opening fanfare embodies moments of heroism and pride, leading to a joyous journey of playfulness that expresses freedom and a passion for life. And isn’t that what dance is all about? The classical era in music will be highlighted by the gypsy dance from Bizet’s famous opera, “Carmen,” along with a festive dance from the opera “Faust,” by Charles Gounod.
If the ballet is your cup of tea, then you will surely enjoy the “Russian Sailors’ Dance” from the “Red Poppy.” But speaking of tea, the band will perform Dmitri Shostakovich’s “Tahiti Trot,” based on the song “Tea for Two,” from the Broadway musical “No, No, Nanette.” Rumor has it that Shostakovich was challenged to write an orchestral arrangement of this song in less than an hour from memory. He is said to have accomplished the 132-measure orchestration in forty-five minute.
This concert also pays tribute to many of the songs made popular by Glenn Miller: “In the Mood,” “Tuxedo Junction,” “A String of Pearls,” “Little Brown Jug” and “Pennsylvania 6-5000.” If your feet need a rest, you will be treated to the vocal stylings of Doreen Curp as she performs "Musetta's Waltz," that is sung in act two of Puccini's 1896 opera "La Bohème." She will also perform "Old Devil Moon," a popular song composed by Burton Lane for the 1947 musical "Finian's Rainbow." Of special local interest, this arrangement was done by Pat Spino, a resident of Port Charlotte.
If all of this isn’t enough excitement, you will be treated to a fabulous finale — the light classical sounds of the French composer Jacques Offenbach and his "Orpheus Overture.” This operetta is an irreverent parody and scathing satire that culminates in the risque "Infernal Gallop," or "Can-Can" as we know it today.
