2nd Annual International Culture Fest 2019 (July 12-13)
Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Cultural food, performances, displays, vendors and more. Parade of nations at 11 a.m. July 13. www.fishville.com.
Fishermen’s Village TikiFest 2019 (Aug. 10)
Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. The 4th annual “TikiFest,” features hulu dancers, ukulele playing, tiki toss and tiki bowling games, trop rock and steel drum music, coconut painting, photo op’s, tiki carvings, Hawaiian leis giveaways, drink and food specials, tiki merchandise and tropical clothing store promotions. www.fishville.com.
63rd Annual Englewood Pioneer Days (Sept. 1-2)
Pioneer Park, 300 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Celebrate of Englewood’s past and future. This year’s theme is “Living the Dream…” Sept. 1: There will be live music, vendors, a free kids’ zone, and much more. The Open Car Show takes place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dearborn Street. On Labor Day, Sept. 2, the Festival Park will open at 8 a.m. and the parade starts at 9 a.m. (rain or shine). The park will close at 3 p.m. A day of entertainment and fun will be going on in Pioneer Park, next to Mango Bistro. There will be contests, live music and award presentations. Also, the Corvette Car Show takes place on Dearborn Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. www.englewood pioneerdays.com.
Caribbean Jerk and Cultural Festival (Sept. 29)
Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. A Caribbean explosion! A true celebration of the Caribbean islands, the 3rd Annual Caribbean Jerk and Cultural Festival returns to Punta Gorda. Enjoy authentic Caribbean music, tasty island cuisine, cultural performances and more. www.facebook.com/events/ 1709026792509202.
The Big Orange Music Fest: (Oct. 26)
Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Details coming soon at www. bigorangemusicfestival.com.
Florida International Air Show (Nov. 1-3)
Featuring the United States Air Force Thunderbirds. (The USAF Thunderbirds will perform Nov. 2-3). Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. www.floridaairshow.com.
Chalk Festival (Nov. 15-18)
Venice Airport, 675 Airport Ave., E., Venice. The International Chalk Festival will celebrate the theme “Garden Of Wonders” is a tribute to the marvels of the natural world and the human imagination.” https://chalkfestival.org.
23rd Annual Punta Gorda Sullivan Street Craft Festival (Jan. 18-19)
The Punta Gorda Craft Fair continues to grow and highlight the talents of many unique crafters, providing the area with one of its most enjoyable winter traditions. Come meet and visit with some of the nation’s best crafters while enjoying the charming streets of Punta Gorda. 331 Sullivan St. in Punta Gorda. www.artfestival.com/festivals/Punta-gorda-sullivan-street-craft-festival.
Port Charlotte Greek Fest (Feb. 14-16)
The annual festival will make you feel like you visited Greece. See the beautiful Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, the dancers in ethnic costumes, the many traditional items at the booths and taste the delicious Greek foods. 941-629-3888 or www.greekfestportcharlotte.com.
15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival (Feb. 22)
On Feb. 22, the annual Wine and Jazz Festival will be celebrating its 15th anniversary. This festival has received all types of accolades over the years and has brought such amazing acts as Ramsey Lewis, The Rippingtons featuring Russ Freeman, Peter White, Gerald Albright, Norman Brown, David Benoit and festival favorite Mindi Abair. Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. https://puntagordachamber.com/product/15th-annual-wine-and-jazz-festival-2020.
Shark’s Tooth Festival (April 3-5)
Venice Airport festival grounds, 610 Airport Ave., Venice. Food, music, fossil shark’s tooth exhibits, carnival area and more.
Punta Gorda Block Party (April 25)
Downtown Punta Gorda. Details coming soon at www.puntagorda blockparty.info.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.