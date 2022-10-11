Festive fall fun for the whole family at Walt Disney World

Festive autumn decor arrives in spooktacular fashion as the fall season descends on Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort.

 Photo courtesy of Courtney Kiefer/Walt Disney World Resort

Fall family fun is brewing throughout Walt Disney World Resort. This year, there are so many ways to celebrate fall and Halloween with new flavors, sights and experiences, plus the return of fan-favorite events.

The return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicks off a fall full of fun at Walt Disney World Resort. The special ticket event is offered at Magic Kingdom Park on select nights through Oct. 31 after normal park hours from 7 p.m. to midnight. Guests can dress in their happiest or most-haunted Halloween costumes to get in the spirit of the season.


