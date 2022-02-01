Fiddler, multi-instrumentalist, and singer-songwriter Ryan Joseph will be taking a break from touring with country superstar Alan Jackson for stop in Punta Gorda on Feb. 13. Joseph will be joined by the Ryan Joseph Band, which is made up of some of Nashville's finest musicians.
The band will be performing music by Charlie Daniels, Alan Jackson, Jimmy Buffett, some bluegrass, plus a few original songs.
Born in a small town outside of Pittsburgh, Pa., Joseph began playing violin with his grandfather (also a fiddler) and his family's award-winning polka band. Joseph was a featured member of the band when in 2004, their album was nominated for a Grammy Award. At 11 years old, Joseph appeared on "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee," singing and playing several instruments, including fiddle, saxophone, guitar, bass and piano.
After losing his dad unexpectedly in 2006, Joseph decided to head to Nashville to pursue his musical passion. Although he loved playing the fiddle in the family polka band, Ryan's real love was country music. Joseph never looked back.
Since his arrival in Nashville, Joseph has been a much sought-after fiddler and has performed, toured or recorded with artists such as Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmy Buffett, Jimmy Fortune, Craig Morgan, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Bonnie Raitt, Lee Ann Womack, Zac Brown, Dierks Bentley, Kacey Musgraves, Brad Paisley, Kellie Pickler, Marty Stuart, Carrie Underwood and Martina McBride.
Joseph has been touring with country music legend Alan Jackson playing fiddle, mandolin and singing harmony vocals for the past 12 years. The country superstar, in his own quiet way, said about Joseph, "He's a good one, y'all. ... we're glad to have him up here."
His performance credits include the "CMA Awards," "Academy of Country Music Awards," "ACM Honors," "Good Morning America," the "Today" show, the "Tonight Show with Jay Leno," the "Late Show with David Letterman," "Conan O'Brien," "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," "The View," "Live with Kelly and Michael," "Army Wives," "Nashville" and many times on the Grand Ole Opry.
Appearing on the show with Joseph and his band with Nashville-based singer-songwriter Danika Portz. Portz has also shared billing with Martina McBride, David Cook, Michael Ray and A Thousand Horses. Opening the show will be comedian Tom Drake. Cruise director Dottie Kulasa will host the show.
