The second Perennial Film Festival, scheduled for March 2-3 in Punta Gorda, will honor veterans through film and storytelling.
The festival will run from noon to 9 p.m. March 2, and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 3 at the Punta Gorda Women’s Club, 118 Sullivan St. Tickets are $20 or $35 for a weekend pass. Those who attend the festival will be able to vote on their favorites. An awards ceremony will be held Sunday.
The idea to honor veterans – the event is an official fundraiser for the Wounded Warrior Project – came about when festival founder Ryan Sharp met Eddie Cacciola, a veteran and member of the Veterans Film Academy of Sarasota.
“He introduced himself and talked to me about what he did,” Sharp, 41, of Punta Gorda, recalled. “He sent in a film. I thought it was well done and told a good story about struggling vets and what they go through. I told him I’d like to have it in the festival. That’s what initially sparked it.”
The tribute, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. March 2, will include Cacciola’s film and one other feature, which are 40 minutes or more in length according to festival guidelines. The tribute also will include guest singer Katie Ducharme of Sarasota, a war-stories segment, and presentation of colors.
Cacciola’s film, “Returning,” was made by the Veterans Film Academy in Sarasota and premiered in 2017. It deals with “Veterans Treatment Court, reintegration into civilian life, and peer counseling on veteran rehabilitation,” according to the VFA website. Cacciola and producer John Secor will be on hand to answer questions from the audience and talk about the film.
The other, “Light in the Darkness,” provides insight into post-traumatic stress disorder from the perspective of veterans. Executive producers Brian Ross and Kimberly Resch will be available for a question-and-answer session about the film.
Overall, the festival will feature a dozen films covering a variety of genres, including animation. Ten films are scheduled to be shown Saturday, when doors open at noon. The films deal with a range of topics, including a humorous animated look at depression, a film about hope, and a documentary about red tide in Florida.
Two filmmakers are scheduled to attend the Saturday session, including Brett Boesch, who produced “The Prodical,” a film described by Sharp as the “best piece of animation I have ever seen.”
Audience discussion is encouraged at the festival.
For more information, go to www.perennialfilmfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.