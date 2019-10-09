The enchanting Broadway musical, “Finding Neverland,” soars onto the Broadway Palm stage.
The winner of Broadway.com’s Audience Choice Award for Best Musical, this breathtaking smash is “A spirited, tuneful, nimbly staged delight” says TIME Magazine. Based on the Academy Award-winning Miramax motion picture by David Magee, and the play “The Man Who Was Peter Pan” by Allan Knee, “Finding Neverland” follows the relationship between playwright J.M. Barrie and the family that inspired Peter Pan — one of the most beloved stories of all time.
“Finding Neverland” tells the incredible story of how playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. The magic of Barrie’s classic tale springs spectacularly to life in this heartwarming theatrical event.
“Finding Neverland” is packed with mesmerizing visuals, irresistible songs and plenty of laughs making it a timeless story about the power of imagination … and spectacular proof that you never really have to grow up.
