Fire Lake's Seger tribute brings old-time rock and roll

Heartland roots rocker Bob Seger might have retired from touring, but you can see the next best thing when Fire Lake takes the Gulf Theater stage.

Heartland roots rocker Bob Seger might have retired from touring, but you can see the next best thing on the Gulf Theater stage, in “Fire Lake: A Tribute to Bob Seger.”

“People don’t always understand why they love Bob’s songs so much,” said lead singer Gar Hogan. “But Bob grew up on the blues, soul and rhythm-and-blues music of Memphis, Chicago and the Motor City, Detroit. When Seger retired from touring in 2019, a lot of his fans still wanted to hear that old-time rock and roll. No matter who you are … how old, how rich or poor, whether you wear a tie to work or a hard hat … everybody loves Seger’s music.” 


