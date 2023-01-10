Fire Lake's Seger tribute brings old-time rock and roll

Heartland roots rocker Bob Seger might have retired from touring, but you can see the next best thing on the Gulf Theater stage, in “Fire Lake: A Tribute to Bob Seger.”
“People don’t always understand why they love Bob’s songs so much,” said lead singer Gar Hogan. “But Bob grew up on the blues, soul and rhythm-and-blues music of Memphis, Chicago and the Motor City, Detroit. When Seger retired from touring in 2019, a lot of his fans still wanted to hear that old-time rock and roll. No matter who you are … how old, how rich or poor, whether you wear a tie to work or a hard hat … everybody loves Seger’s music.”
Gar “Poppa” Hogan has been on stage since he was a kid. After seeing The Beatles on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and Bob Seger in concert when he was 13, Hogan knew what business he wanted to be in when he grew up.
But he didn’t get up on a stage right away. He started out in courtrooms.
After earning a J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law, he became a music industry lawyer and served as the chair of the Florida Bar Entertainment, Art & Sports Law Section. Only after relocating to Atlanta did he retire from law to pursue a passion for music.
Fire Lake was born there when Hogan brought together a group of seasoned musicians from South Florida and Atlanta.
“Bob is a poet for every American and speaks to this moment in our country. He sings about freedom and pain, about truth and the dreams we’ve had since we were young. Bob’s songs remind us to get back up, even when life knocks us down. Bob speaks to all of us. He rocked as hard as the Stones and made us cry like a good country song,” Hogan said.
The raw power and emotion of Hogan’s voice, and the stories he tells of Seger and his career, captivate audiences like no other tribute. He and his band of pro touring musicians cover the entire playlist of Seger hits from “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man” all the way to “Like a Rock.”
“Getting to ‘inhabit’ Seger’s songs onstage is deeply moving for me,” he said. “And as a super fan of Bob’s, I can show and tell you things about his music that will surprise and delight even the most die-hard Seger fan.”
