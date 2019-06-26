Fireworks find new home in North Port

By RUSTY PRAY
Go Correspondent
North Port’s annual Freedom Festival has found a new home at CoolToday Park, the new spring training home of the Atlanta Braves.
Gates to the city’s signature event will open at 4 p.m. July 4 at the stadium. Fireworks set to music will bring a booming conclusion to the festivities at 9 p.m. In between, there will be live music, food and drink vendors inside and outside the ballpark, as well as activities for the kids. Admission and parking are free. Spaces is first-come, first-served.
That will about cover all the bases, which is something the kids will be allowed to do — run the bases on the baseball diamond. The diamond theme will be carried on as the city celebrates its 60th — diamond anniversary. The fun will include a raffle for a diamond from Kay Jewelers.
A summer tradition since 2004, North Port’s Freedom Festival had been held at the high school. But when the Braves made CoolToday Park available as part of their community outreach, city officials jumped at the chance.
“We weren’t sure, under our agreement, if the park would be available to us,” said Tricia Wisner, North Port’s assistant director of parks and recreation. “But when we met with them in March, they said, ‘We want you to use the stadium.’
“I’m really impressed.”
The Braves have scheduled a series of musical, theatrical and other events — all family oriented — to keep CoolToday Park buzzing until the major-league baseball team begins its first full spring training there in February 2020. The ballpark opened March 24 with the Braves’ 4-2 exhibition win over the Tampa Bay Rays, closing spring training 2019.
“We have this beautiful new facility, and we don’t want it to sit vacant, unused, until the team returns,” said Dale DiMassi, producer and creative director of CoolToday Park and a Braves employee.
On the Fourth, seating will be available both inside the stadium or outside on the event lawn, according to the city’s website. If you plan to watch the fireworks from the event lawn, you are welcome to bring a blanket or chairs. Personal fireworks, sparklers and animals are not allowed.
Alcoholic beverages will be sold by the park’s concessions. In addition to the stadium concessions inside the ballpark, there will also be a variety of vendors and community organizations providing informational booths stationed along the concourse.
Depending on the weather, city officials expect between 4,000 and 6,000 people to be on hand for the event.
“It’s going to be fun,” Wisner said. “The ballpark is a wonderful place to hold an event of this type. And to have our signature event there, that’s something that’s really exciting.”
