North Port
North Port will stage its show from the football stadium at North Port High School, 6400 Price Blvd. You must be registered and have a PDF of your parking pass for the event and an email confirmation. You must print the PDF and have it ready to display on the passenger side dashboard for admission. “Don’t lose it!” city officials warn. “Admission to the event without a parking pass will not be permitted.” Spectators can start parking at 8 p.m. and the show will begin around 9 p.m. The show will be less than 30 minutes, officials said.
If you do not have a pass, you can watch from outside your home, if you live near North Port High School. Or, you can watch online at www.Facebook.com/NorthPortParksAndRec.
“Should you choose to attend in person, please remember that larger gatherings mean a greater chance of contact with people, so stay with your vehicles,” the city states. “The North Port High School stadium, Butler Park fields, and all the green spaces surrounding the three parking areas, will be closed to public gatherings and seating. Campers, RVs, trailers, commercial grade vehicles won’t be allowed. Also, tailgating, alcohol, and personal fireworks (including sparklers) are prohibited in the designated parking lots.”
For the latest information or updates on the show, including any potential impacts of inclement weather or fire restrictions the day of, tune in to 97.5 FM WKDW or follow the city’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/NorthPortParksAndRec.
SARASOTA
Nathan Benderson Park officials announced it hold a Fireworks on the Lake display on July 3.
“NBP Fireworks On The Lake, returns with a social distancing twist,” it said in a news release. “The in-person fireworks celebration at the park will be a drive-in, social-distancing event. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. July 3 at the park.” Attendees must purchase tickets in advance at MySuncoast.com or NathanBendersonPark.org. Gates open at 7 p.m. All guests must arrive by 8:30 p.m. Parking is on a first come, first served basis.
On July 4, ABC7 will air a recording of the fireworks for those who want to stay indoors to celebrate. It is the first time NBP Fireworks On The Lake will be televised.
“Listening to our residents who enjoy the annual NBP Fireworks On The Lake, we decided to proceed with this tradition to observe our nation’s independence,” Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates President and CEO Stephen V. Rodriguez said. “As safety is our No. 1 priority, this will be a very different event from previous years. NBP Fireworks On The Lake is for our community to enjoy, but we understand that not everyone is comfortable getting out and about yet. Therefore, our partnership with ABC7 is a great opportunity to bring the fireworks into everyone’s homes. Whether you come to the park or watch from home, SANCA is here to provide entertainment for our residents.”
Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota.
