What Michael White looks for in New Year’s Eve is momentum.
He likes to see the party build from a gathering of strangers to a celebration of friendship that includes music and dancing.
He supplies the music to help make the momentum happen. It’s up to the partygoers to provide the dancing.
The local DJ will be in charge of atmosphere for the second year when he hosts family friendly New Year’s Eve festivities at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. The evening includes at fireworks display at midnight, a show that can be viewed only from the west dock at the Village.
The free event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 31.
White presided over the party last year on what turned out to be a “fun, exciting night.”
The crowd, he remembered, was a mix of generations, including seniors and young families.
“Everyone was kind of in their own bubble at first,” he recalled. “Everybody was into their own thing. But as the night wore on, more and more people began interacting on the dance floor. We started some line dances, which people love. Before I knew it, people were dancing with people they’d just met.
“It was really nice.”
White, a singer himself and a past winner of Charlotte Idol, said he got to learn some things that night. For instance, someone requested “China Grove” by the Doobie Brothers. He’d never heard the song before. He’s a fan now.
“I got to meet a bunch of different people,” he said. “I got to hear what kind of music people like, what they want to hear. We played everything from Clapton to disco to R&B to Elvis. It was a smorgasbord of music. It was great.”
Besides White, who will be at Center Court, the event includes a photo booth, comedy and magic shows, face painting, glitter tattoos and funky hair glitter designs, balloon folding, and tarot readings. A midnight countdown is part of the fun.
King Fisher Fleet NYE’s Cruise departs at 11 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.KingFisherFleet.com/new-years-eve-cruise.
Shops and Boutiques will be open until 6 p.m. Singer/songwriter Michael Hirst will also entertain from 6 p.m. to midnight in the first section of the Village.
It will be the final evening to view the Festival of Lights.
“Fishermen’s Village is once again delighted to play host to a family friendly New Year’s Eve celebration and fireworks display,” said Kathy Burnam, marketing and events manager for Fishermen’s Village. “The event beckons families, couples and people of all ages to ring in the New Year together as a community.”
The secret to hosting a happy New Year’s Eve party?
“Have fun with people and don’t be afraid of them,” White said. “Do anything you can to make them smile. Make that your priority and you’ll always have success.”
