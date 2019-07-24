By RUSTY PRAY
Go Correspondent
At 13, Kristina Civitello is already a grizzled veteran when it comes to CrossFit training.
She has been doing the high-intensity fitness program for three years, ever since she saw her dad doing it. CrossFit incorporates elements from several sports and types of exercise in a workout program that prides itself on developing a sense of community while maintaining a competitive edge.
“When I watched my dad, it looked really fun,” the rising Port Charlotte High School freshman said. “I said, ‘I want to do this.”
She, along with several other members of CrossFit Murdock, will be taking part in the Fit Nation Thunderdome event, to be held July 27-28 at Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda.
The competition will not be Kristina’s first. Her goal at the one coming up, she said, will be to have fun. She also wants to see how she stacks up against competition in her age group.
Tristan Atwood and her twin sister, Madison, rising freshmen at Imagine School in North Port, also were training for the competition, which is expected to attract about 400 athletes of all ages divided into age divisions, according to organizers.
“People will be coming from all over,” said Deb Krienke, owner of Murdock CrossFit and the Fit Nation Thunderdome competition volunteer manager.
Krienke bought the “box” — CrossFit’s name for gym space — a couple years ago. She is a veteran competitor who has a specific approach to the discipline.
“We like you to push your limits — a little,” she said. “But we’re not going to hound you until you hurt yourself.”
Tristan and her sister also became interested through their father. Tristan’s goal was to “get to the sixth round,” which something only the top 10 teams get to do.
Jim and Julie Tierney are at the opposite end of the age spectrum from Kristina and the twins. Jim is 62; Julie, 58. They’ve been doing CrossFit for four years, and while they are not taking part in the upcoming training, they were more than willing to talk about the benefits of the training regimen.
“My brother from the military moved next door to me,” Jim said. “He decided we should up our workout. We came here. He stopped. My wife and I are still doing it.”
The benefits?
“Everything else is easy,” he laughed. “I lost 25 pounds the first six months and decided to keep it up.”
“It keeps me healthy and strong,” Julie chimed in.
Athletes will be competing in six events — weightlifting, box jumping and jumping rope, squats and pushups are elements. The first five events will be used to trim the field to the final 10 teams, which will compete in the sixth. Teams are made up of three competitors.
“What do you find when you go to these things?” Krienke asked rhetorically. “Perfectly normal people. They’re just testing their limits.”
