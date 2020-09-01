Get ready to float your cares away at the first annual Sandbar Music Festival from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 5. Bring your boats, floats, tubes or anything that will get you out there.
Located off Dog Island, close to the Boca Grande Sandbar and Train Trussels. Come out and enjoy music from American Made and Tobacco Rd, and also help support the Gary Sinise Foundation for our veterans.
Space will fill up quickly, just look for the floating barge. This is a free show, but donations are welcomed, and appreciated.
