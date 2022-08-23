Aimée Hoving's "Het Boeket" from the series "Pictures of Her," 2017. The exhibition includes a total of 72 photographic prints, some installed amid the living plant collection along a shady path through at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.
"Flora Imaginaria: The Flower in Contemporary Photography" celebrates the beauty and diversity of flowers through the art of contemporary photography.
The exhibit will display works by 49 internationally acclaimed photographers, many of them at the forefront of their field, at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.
“We are excited to continue ‘The Year of Photography’ at Selby Gardens with another world premiere of contemporary art in dialogue with nature at our downtown Sarasota campus,” said Jennifer O. Rominiecki, president and CEO of Selby Gardens. “Diverse images of flowers drawn from many different genres of photography will create a vibrant bouquet befitting our model as The Living Museum.”
The exhibition includes a total of 72 photographic prints, some installed amid the living plant collection along a shady path through the gardens and others displayed inside the Museum of Botany & the Arts. Some of the photographers to be featured have specialized in flower imagery for many years, while others have done only one serious project or even taken just one or two pictures involving flowers. Works by celebrated artists such as Pedro Almodóvar, Valérie Belin, Vik Muniz, Viviane Sassen and Martin Schoeller will appear side by side with compelling photographs by emerging artists. Many of the images to be seen have not appeared previously in a major exhibition. All were produced over the past three decades.
The innovative indoor/outdoor show was co-developed with the Foundation for the Exhibition of Photography, an independent nonprofit organization that produces museum-quality photography exhibitions circulated around the world. It is curated by William A. Ewing and Danaé Panchaud, an international team of experienced photography experts.
“This colorful, wide-ranging show celebrates the flower’s perennial attraction and extraordinary endurance as an inspiring subject in art,” said Ewing. “From the humble specimen to the elaborate arrangement, the flower imagery on display will present a sumptuous feast for the eyes, all in the exceptional setting of Selby Gardens.”
“Flora Imaginaria is a worthy follow-up to our recent exhibition featuring the late Robert Mapplethorpe’s iconic flower photographs,” added Rominiecki. “Mapplethorpe’s exquisite images made floral still life a significant contemporary genre and heightened the status of photography as an art form. The earliest works in this new show were made a few years after his passing, thus they represent the continued evolution of the art of floral photography.”
