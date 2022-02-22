What's old is new again once again. After taking a year off, the good old days are back, Feb. 25-26, as the Charlotte County Historical Society and the Shively Charitable Foundation will present the 25th Florida Frontier Days Festival.
Like so many annual events, the Florida Frontier Days Festival was sidelined last year by the pandemic, said event spokesman Frank Desguin. But the Frontier Village is back in Punta Gorda History Park, where artisans, craftspeople and reenactors will take guests on a visual and informational trip back in time, way beyond “old Florida,” to very old Florida.
“The whole point is to show folks what it was like in this area in the late 19th century,” said event spokesman Frank Desguin. “We have artisans that show fire-starting. We have a gentleman this year that's going to do an open-fire cooking demonstration.”
Others will demonstrate authentic old-style crocheting and weaving and other skills, Desguin said. The village inhabitants doing the demonstrations travel from festival to festival showing people the old ways.
Local surveyors will also be on hand with antique equipment to let people see how pioneers and explorers first mapped out the area.
“There are certainly things adults will be interested in, but it is a lot for the kids,” Desguin said.
There are plenty of old-time, hands-on activities for young hands. Kids can make their own souvenirs ans they dip candles, braid cloth, make pottery, decorate fans and make handkerchief dolls. They can also churn butter, a perennial favorite among kids.
“We don't use the real churn,” Desguin said. Instead, they given small cups with whipping cream, “And they shake it, and by gosh it turns into butter. For kids to see that, it's pretty amazing to them.”
There will also be outdoor games from yesteryear, like tug-of-war, sack races and the three-legged race.
Desguin hopes those who work up an appetite or want a taste of the old days will pay a visit to his booth.
“I do swamp cabbage,” he said, adding, “It's interesting, it's the name that turns people off.”
The name implies something smells like a swamp, tastes like cabbage. Or vice versa. Who wouldn't want to try that?
People who live up north, like in Ohio and Michigan, have something of the same name, “and it truly grows in a swamp, and it smells,” Desguin said.
But in Florida, what they call swamp cabbage is really hearts of palm, something a lot of people have already encountered in a salad. Desguin prepares his swamp cabbage with rendered fatback.
“Ninety-nine percent of the people who try it, they'll look at me and say, 'wow, that's pretty good.'”
Besides, he said, he only charges $2 a cup for it.
“If you went to the Swamp Cabbage Festival in LaBelle, you'd probably pay $5 for a cup of swamp cabbage.”
By the way, the annual LaBelle Swamp Cabbage Festival is taking place Feb. 26-27. Visit www.labelleswampcabbagefestival.org for details.
Desguin figures people who are hesitant to try swamp cabbage will decide for $2, it's worth the risk.
But if not, or for those who want to round out their meal, there will be more contemporary food available, as well, like barbecue and ice cream.
