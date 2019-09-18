Art Center Sarasota presents “Florida’s Finest,” a juried exhibition of works by Florida artists, through Oct. 4.
“Florida’s Finest” showcases the wide-ranging talents of Florida-based artists and includes two- and three-dimensional works in a variety of media. The exhibit’s juror is Christopher Jones, curator of photography and new media at The Ringling.
According to Lisa Berger, Art Center Sarasota’s director, "Florida’s Finest" gives area residents and visitors a chance to see outstanding works by area-based artists as well as art by artists from outside our tri-county region.
“By staging the exhibition in the summer months, we’re able to create cultural opportunities for tourists and year-round residents during a time when there are less arts and cultural events happening in our area,” says Berger. She notes that the exhibit attracts submissions from highly skilled artists from around the state in part because of the exhibition’s substantial awards ($1,500 for first prize; $1,000 for second prize; $500 for third prize; $250 for merit awards and $100 for special recognitions). “Florida’s Finest” is funded, in part, by the Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax Revenues.
Art Center Sarasota is at 707 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For more information call 941-365-2032 or www.artsarasota.org. Gallery Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Art Center Sarasota was the first arts and cultural institution in Sarasota. It was founded in 1926 as the “Sarasota Art Association” by Marcia Rader, the art supervisor for the Sarasota County schools district. In the early years, the group met monthly and sponsored exhibits in rented facilities. The Association was incorporated as a not-for-profit organization in 1943 and has been in its current location in the Sarasota Bayfront Cultural District since 1949. Art Center Sarasota is now a membership-based organization that offers curated and juried exhibitions, adult and youth education programs, outreach initiatives for underserved youth, and culturally related public programming. Art Center Sarasota’s mission is to inspire individual creative expression, nurture artistic talent and provide the community with accessible and diverse visual art opportunities.
