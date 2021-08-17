Florida’s snappiest event, Gatorama’s 18th Annual Alligator Hatching Festival is scheduled for Aug. 21-23; 26-29. Baby alligators will be chirping, grunting and snapping out of their shells this time of year and festival attendees can hold and hatch alligator eggs in their hands.

“This is a record-breaking year for egg production even though several alligator nests experienced flooding in many areas of the state,” said Gatorama co-owner Allen Register. During the seven-day festival, the attraction and working alligator farm will welcome more than 5,000 baby alligators.

“Conserving and sustaining all crocodilians is not just something we talk about. It is our family’s way of life. Daily, we educate visitors on the benefit of wetlands, alligator and crocodile populations in Florida and worldwide, and contribute regularly to crocodile conservation programs,” Register added.

Hatching presentations will educate attendees about the history of the American alligator and how the populations have been protected through one of the most successful, sustainable-use management programs ever implemented. American alligators have been off the endangered species list since 1987 and populations continue to grow. Alligator farming is an important part of the program.

New to Gatorama this year is PO Gator, the resident piebald (or pied) alligator. There are only 21 of these in the world. Piebaldism is a rare genetic mutation resulting in partial loss of pigmentation in skin color and normally pigmented eyes. A new water feature is in progress and logistics are being finalized to welcome a pair of wallabies.

