Hatching presentations will educate attendees about the history of the American alligator and how the populations have been protected through one of the most successful, sustainable-use management programs ever implemented.
During the seven-day festival, the attraction and working alligator farm will welcome more than 5,000 baby alligators.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Hatching presentations will educate attendees about the history of the American alligator and how the populations have been protected through one of the most successful, sustainable-use management programs ever implemented.
PHOTO PROVIDED
During the seven-day festival, the attraction and working alligator farm will welcome more than 5,000 baby alligators.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Gatorama in Palmdale is one of Florida’s last original roadside attractions.
SUN FILE PHOTO
Gatorama co-owner Patty Register with an alligator hatchling. She is wearing her Hatching Festival crown made with alligator scutes and teeth and seashells.
Florida’s snappiest event, Gatorama’s 18th Annual Alligator Hatching Festival is scheduled for Aug. 21-23; 26-29. Baby alligators will be chirping, grunting and snapping out of their shells this time of year and festival attendees can hold and hatch alligator eggs in their hands.
“This is a record-breaking year for egg production even though several alligator nests experienced flooding in many areas of the state,” said Gatorama co-owner Allen Register. During the seven-day festival, the attraction and working alligator farm will welcome more than 5,000 baby alligators.
“Conserving and sustaining all crocodilians is not just something we talk about. It is our family’s way of life. Daily, we educate visitors on the benefit of wetlands, alligator and crocodile populations in Florida and worldwide, and contribute regularly to crocodile conservation programs,” Register added.
Hatching presentations will educate attendees about the history of the American alligator and how the populations have been protected through one of the most successful, sustainable-use management programs ever implemented. American alligators have been off the endangered species list since 1987 and populations continue to grow. Alligator farming is an important part of the program.
New to Gatorama this year is PO Gator, the resident piebald (or pied) alligator. There are only 21 of these in the world. Piebaldism is a rare genetic mutation resulting in partial loss of pigmentation in skin color and normally pigmented eyes. A new water feature is in progress and logistics are being finalized to welcome a pair of wallabies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.