Florida Studio Theatre will recognize the 100th anniversary of the woman’s right to vote in the United States by hosting special online events honoring and reflecting on the historic milestone.
The 19th Amendment, ending the fight for American women’s suffrage, was ratified 100 years ago on Aug. 20, 1920.
On Aug. 20 — 100 years to the day of the historic ratification — there will be a special online event — “Women Unite: A Centennial Celebration” featuring performances of some of the most inspiring suffragist speeches and a toast to the real people who made the ratification of the 19th Amendment possible.
This centennial celebration also marks the close of The Suffragist Project, a two-year, city-wide artistic initiative led by Florida Studio Theatre under the guidance of Project Director Kate Alexander, which brought together more than 55 community organizations to create their own artistic, educational, and cultural programming in recognition of this year’s important milestone.
Participating organizations include Sarasota Orchestra, Sarasota County Schools, Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources, Florida Association for Women Lawyers, The Ringling, Sarasota County Bar Association, and the Sarasota Arts & Cultural Alliance.
Due to the devastating spread of COVID-19, several events scheduled to take place in March through August of 2020 were canceled, rescheduled or postponed. However, Sarasota’s Contemporary Theatre was determined that the centennial of women’s suffrage would not go unrecognized.
“The right to vote was slow-moving and hard won — it took seven decades of steadfast devotion. We still have a long way to go, but we must never forget the political resistance, the hurled insults, the imprisonments, and the forced feedings enacted upon these brave women. The right to vote is sovereignty over one’s life. Even in the wake of a pandemic similar to the 1918 Spanish flu, we couldn’t be more moved and proud to stand in honor of these women this August 20, 2020,” project Director Kate Alexander said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.