Florida Studio Theatre announces 2020 Stage III Series

Florida Studio Theatre is proud to announce the lineup for its 2020 Stage III Series, dedicated to presenting edgy new plays that are challenging in both content and form. FST’s 2020 Stage III season offers a varied lineup of contemporary plays, including a riveting sci-fi thriller, a regional premiere about justice and the rule of law and Stage III’s first-ever world premiere production.
“FST’s Stage III Series examines the past, the present, and the future,” shared Richard Hopkins, FST’s Producing Artistic Director. “The eventual state of our world and our collective morality are tested in The Nether, a dark world that is seemingly far away, but much closer than we think. Actions of the past haunt the characters in Paralyzed. America’s legal past collides with today’s present in Kunstler, as history continues to repeat itself.”
The Season begins Jan. 15 with "The Nether," a twisting crime drama by Jennifer Haley and winner of the 2012 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. Called “Relentlessly gripping” and “Electrifying” by TimeOut London, this haunting play examines the ethics of technology and the morals of those who use it. "The Nether" is a virtual paradise with total sensory immersion that allows its users to log in, select an identity, and indulge in their every desire. When Detective Morris discovers an alarming world of entertainment within "The Nether," she launches an investigation that will take her into the most sinister parts of the imagination.
Next up is the regional premiere of "Kunstler" by Jeffrey Sweet, a captivating drama focusing on civil rights attorney William Kunstler’s best known and most controversial cases. A formidable force both inside and outside the courtroom, Kunstler defended the Chicago Seven, a member of the Central Park 5, and the inmates involved in the Attica prison riots. Kunstler gives a lecture explaining his unorthodox pursuit of justice. The stakes are raised when Kerry, a brilliant young law student, objects to his appearance and is determined to confront him. Kunstler begins Feb. 19 in FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre.
FST’s 2019 Stage III Series concludes with its first-ever world premiere production, "Paralyzed" by Etan Frankel. This dramatic new play follows Leigh and Lee, two strangers with little in common besides their names. She is a Type A statistician reaching 40 and he is an aggressive former athlete just over half her age. The discovery of a mysterious suicide note in a Georgia hotel bathroom sets their lives on unexpected paths that go anywhere but according to plan. Beginning March 18 in FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre, "Paralyzed" tells an arresting story of fate, personal responsibility and the power of forgiveness.
