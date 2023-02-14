Florida Studio Theatre presents the original music revue, "A Place in the Sun: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder," celebrating the legendary musician whose catalog spans six decades and multiple musical genres.

Created by Jason Cannon, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham, this all-new cabaret takes audiences through the beloved songbook of musical pioneer. Featuring such timeless hits as “I Just Called to Say I Love You,” “Isn’t She Lovely?” and “Superstition,” "A Place in the Sun" plays through April 9 in FST’s Goldstein Cabaret.


