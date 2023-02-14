Ben Senneff and Joshua Pyram in “A Place in the Sun: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder.” Created by Jason Cannon, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham, this all-new cabaret takes audiences through the beloved songbook of musical pioneer.
Joshua Pyram, Madalyn McHugh and Ben Senneff. “Stevie Wonder has been cranking music out for over 60 years and it has become pervasive in our world,” said Jason Cannon, the show’s lead developer. “He is genius at using upbeat, positive music to approach difficult ideas, and his music always leaves you feeling hopeful. Wonder has not only released countless hits, but his songs have become woven into our lives and cultural identity.”
Joshua Pyram, Sean Holland II, Madalyn McHugh, Marcus James and Ben Senneff in "A Place in the Sun: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder."
Photo courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre
Photo courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre
Florida Studio Theatre presents the original music revue, "A Place in the Sun: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder," celebrating the legendary musician whose catalog spans six decades and multiple musical genres.
Created by Jason Cannon, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham, this all-new cabaret takes audiences through the beloved songbook of musical pioneer. Featuring such timeless hits as “I Just Called to Say I Love You,” “Isn’t She Lovely?” and “Superstition,” "A Place in the Sun" plays through April 9 in FST’s Goldstein Cabaret.
Wonder released his first single, “Fingertips,” in 1963 at the age of thirteen. Since then, Wonder has earned the status of the most-awarded solo artist of all time, with 25 Grammy Awards and an Academy Award for Best Original Song for the 1984 film, "The Woman in Red." Wonder is also the only artist to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year three times for consecutive album releases. He has been inducted into the Rhythm & Blues Music Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2014, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, one of the highest civilian awards in the United States.
“Stevie Wonder has been cranking music out for over 60 years and it has become pervasive in our world,” said Cannon. “He is genius at using upbeat, positive music to approach difficult ideas, and his music always leaves you feeling hopeful. Wonder has not only released countless hits, but his songs have become woven into our lives and cultural identity.”
Bringing Stevie Wonder’s enduring music to life are Joshua Pyram, Ben Senneff and Madalyn McHugh. Backing up the trio are Sean Holland II on piano and Marcus James on drums.
