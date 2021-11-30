Florida Studio Theatre kicks off its 48th Winter Mainstage Series with "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story" by Alan Janes. With over a dozen of Holly’s greatest hits brought to life by performers playing their own instruments, "Buddy" tells the true story of the musician’s spectacular journey to fame and his lasting impact on popular music. Featuring many of Holly’s best-known songs, such as “Peggy Sue,” “Everyday” and “Oh Boy,” "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story" runs through Jan. 2 in FST’s Gompertz Theatre.
Bringing the iconic Buddy Holly to life is Michael Sean Perrie Jr., who has played the music legend five times, including on two national tours of the show. Perrie makes his FST debut with this Winter Mainstage opener.
Also making their FST debuts are Armando Gutierrez (Ritchie Valens), Ryan Halsaver (Hipockets), Jimmy Lewis (The Big Bopper), Danielle Erin Rhodes (Vi Petty), Monica Rodrigues (Maria Elena), Troy Valjean Rucker (Tyrone) and Spiff Wiegand (Joe M). Wiegand will also serve as the production’s music director.
The health and safety of FST’s patrons, staff, volunteers and artists are of the greatest importance to FST. Therefore, FST will be following all CDC guidelines. The most up-to-date list of measures the theatre is taking can be found at FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
Florida Studio Theatre is at 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Tickets are on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or call 941-366-9000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.