Florida Studio Theatre kicks off its Summer Cabaret Series with "Great Balls of Fire," a high-energy musical revue bringing the music of Jerry Lee Lewis to life. "Great Balls of Fire" features over 20 hits from the 1950s and beyond including “Good Golly, Miss Molly,” “Shake, Rattle, and Roll” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” Created by Jason Cohen and Michael Schiralli, "Great Balls of Fire" runs June 15 through Aug. 29 in FST’s Court Cabaret.
"Great Balls of Fire" is part of a three-show subscription package. Also included in the cabaret subscription package is "Shades of Bublé," a three-man tribute to the Canadian crooner Michael Bublé, along with "Jukebox Saturday Night," an all-new show from The Swingaroos.
“Great Balls Of Fire is a party from start to finish,” said Michael Schiralli, co-creator of the cabaret. “We hope that the audience will leave the challenges and weight of the past year outside and escape to the never-ending musical celebration of Jerry Lee Lewis we’re creating inside FST’s Court Cabaret.”
Leading the fast-moving cabaret is Cohen, who played Jerry Lee Lewis in the national tour of "Million Dollar Quartet," the Tony Award-winning musical dramatizing the 1956 Million Dollar Quartet recording session with Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Lewis at Sun Records. Cohen played Lewis in over 75 theatres across North America, garnering critical acclaim for his ability to channel Lewis’ charisma and musical talent.
“Jason Cohen is a professional with great energy,” said FST Associate Artist Catherine Randazzo, who will provide artistic oversight for the lively cabaret. "His show takes the audience through Jerry Lee Lewis’s songs and stories, but adds a touch of comedy and a few surprises, which keeps the audience on their toes. It’s the perfect show to kick off our Summer Cabaret Series.”
Performing alongside Cohen are Luke Darnell (Guitar, mandolin and vocals), Nathan Yates Douglass (Bass, harmonica and vocals), Justin Brown (Sax, clarinet, piccolo and vocals) and Jon Rossi (Drums, vocals). Douglass was last seen at FST in the 2018 Summer Cabaret "The Music of the Night With The Swingaroos." Brown specializes in woodwind instruments and has performed on Broadway, national tours and luxury cruise ships, as well as in theaters, symphonies and big bands.
Tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at 941-366-9000. Florida Studio Theatre is at 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
