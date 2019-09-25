Florida Studio Theatre presents presents bold and charming stories for 2019-2020 winter season

Florida Studio Theatre is proud to announce its lineup for the 2019-2020 Winter Mainstage and Cabaret Seasons. On the Mainstage, FST presents bold and charming stories crafted by some of the country’s top contemporary writers and entertainers. In the Cabaret, three original FST musical revues bring the songbook of Dean Martin, the outlaws of country music, and the hits that underscored the 1960s Cultural Revolution into the spotlight.
“This year’s Mainstage Season speaks from the heart,” shared Richard Hopkins, FST’s Producing Artistic Director. “Every production of the season deals with human — not political — issues that touch all of our lives in one way or another.”
Featuring a Tony-nominated score by beloved comedian Steve Martin and famed singer-songwriter Edie Brickell, "Bright Star" opens FST’s 46th Mainstage Season. Inspired by a true story, "Bright Star" tells a sweeping musical tale of love and redemption. Set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1940s, literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II who awakens her longing for the child she once lost. As Alice tries to make sense of her past, she makes a discovery that will transform both of their lives. A Florida Premiere, "Bright Star" begins Nov. 6 in FST’s Gompertz Theatre.
“It seems, at times, that we live in an increasingly conflicted world,” Hopkins continued. “This season at FST, we’ve selected plays that examine what connects us rather than what divides us.”
Next on the Mainstage is "Handle With Care" by Emmy Nominee Jason Odell Williams, a cross-cultural romantic comedy that brings two unlikely people together on Christmas Eve. Bizarre circumstances unite Ayelet, a young Israeli woman with limited knowledge of the English language, and Josh, an American man with limited knowledge of how to talk to the opposite sex. Is their surprising romance a complete accident, or was it destiny all along? This delightful bilingual comedy begins Dec. 11 in FST’s Keating Theatre.
Following the charming holiday story of "Handle With Care" is the critically acclaimed Broadway hit "American Son" by Christopher Demos-Brown. This gripping new play centers on Kendra, a mother who spends all night at her local police station hunting for answers about her missing teenage son. The evening spirals out of control when her estranged husband arrives. Fresh off Broadway, "American Son" begins Jan. 22 in FST’s Gompertz Theatre.
FST’s 46th Mainstage Season comes to a close with "The Legend of Georgia McBride" by Obie Award-winning playwright Matthew Lopez. In this light-hearted musical comedy, an Elvis impersonator named Casey loses his job when his act is replaced with a B-level drag show. Soon Casey realizes that he has a lot to learn about show business and himself. Lopez’s high-energy show about positivity and individuality begins April 1 in FST’s Gompertz Theatre.
“These plays matter because they are deeply and fully felt,” Hopkins concludes. “They matter because they engage our intellect, our emotions, and our soul. They engage every part of us. They matter because they remind us of what it means to be alive.”
In the Cabaret, FST’s 2019-2020 Season honors the musicians and artists who not only made an enduring impact on the music industry, but on the country as a whole. “This year’s Cabaret Season celebrates the lyric poets of our age who speak directly to us, because they came from us,” added Hopkins. “This year’s season highlights some of America’s finest composers and lyricists—from Loretta Lynn to Bob Dylan, from Harold Arlen to Simon and Garfunkel.“
Opening the season on Sept. 25 in FST’s Court Cabaret is "That’s Amoré!" — a timeless music revue celebrating the great songbook of Dean Martin. Featuring songs like “Everybody Loves Somebody” and “Welcome to My World,” this Cabaret examines Martin’s multifaceted career in comedy, television, film, and music.
Next up, FST shines a light on the rugged outlaws of country music in "Outlaws and Angels." This rousing revue features music by “outlaws” like Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash and the “angels” who loved them, like Tammy Wynette and Dolly Parton. Featuring songs such as “I Walk the Line,” “Desperado” and “The Bargain Store,” this Cabaret begins Nov. 20 in FST’s Goldstein Cabaret.
FST’s Winter Cabaret Season concludes with "Light My Fire," a brand new music revue that celebrates the musical soundtrack of one of America’s most turbulent and electrifying decades: the 1960s. Featuring such hits as “She Loves You,” “Somebody to Love,” and “Piece of My Heart,” Light My Fire begins Feb. 5 in FST’s Court Cabaret.
Subscriptions are now on sale at floridastudiotheatre.org or by calling FST’s box office at 941-366-9000.
Florida Studio Theatre is at 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
