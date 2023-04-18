Florida Studio Theatre presents the world premiere of 'Paralyzed'

This world premiere follows Leigh (Rachel Moulton) and Lee (Alexander Stuart), two strangers who have little in common besides their names. Leigh is a brilliant, Type-A statistician who tries to maintain control over her invariably changing life. Lee is a driven former football player who is ill-equipped to live a life that does not revolve around athletics. Pain, shame and mercy set their lives on unexpected paths that go anywhere but according to plan.

 Photo by John Jones

Florida Studio Theatre presents the world premiere of "Paralyzed" by Etan Frankel, a striking story of guilt, personal responsibility and the power of forgiveness. In this thrilling new play, the discovery of a mysterious suicide note in a Georgia hotel bathroom sets two strangers’ lives in unforeseen directions.

"Paralyzed" was originally scheduled to bring FST’s 2020 Stage III Series to a close, but the production never opened due to the arrival of COVID-19. Now, after three years, FST will finally share this dramatic two-hander with its audience. 


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments