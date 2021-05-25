Florida Studio Theatre’s summer season will feature a three-show Mainstage Series and a three-show Cabaret Series running June through October. On the Mainstage, FST will present two contemporary plays as well as one of the most successful shows in FST history that all celebrate the strength and resilience of the human spirit. In the cabaret, some of the country’s top cabaret artists bring the music of Jerry Lee Lewis, Michael Buble and the jukebox to life.
FST opens its Summer Mainstage Series on June 2 with one of the most popular shows FST has produced to-date, “Sophie Tucker: The Last of the Red Hot Mamas,” featuring FST favorite Kathy Halenda. Created by Halenda along with the late Venice-based playwright Jack Fournier, “Sophie Tucker” tells the thrilling story of the legendary trend-setter who made waves in the first half of the 20th century with her dynamic performances of comedic and bawdy songs. With over 20 of Tucker’s best known songs, like “The Lady is a Tramp,” “Give My Regards to Broadway” and “Some of These Days,” this sizzling show will run in FST’s Gompertz Theatre.
“Sophie Tucker is one of the biggest shows in FST history,” said Rebecca Hopkins, FST’s managing director. “Kathy Halenda is a powerhouse and is beloved by our Sarasota community. It’s definitely the right time to bring her back as we begin to return to ‘normal.’”
“I am delighted to bring Sophie back ‘home’ after all these years!” shared Halenda, who played Tucker in both FST’s 2000 and 2012 productions of the show. “Creating this show was such a labor of love, and after almost a decade, it’s finally time for Sophie to make a return visit to her ‘birthplace.’”
Next up on FST’s Mainstage is “My Lord, What a Night” by Deborah Brevoort, an award-winning writer and a member of FST’s Playwright Collective. Based on actual events, this insightful new play offers a rare glimpse into real-life struggles faced by two 20th century icons: Albert Einstein and Marian Anderson. Called “Stunning” and “Provocative” by BroadwayWorld, this historical drama begins playing in FST’s Keating Theatre on June 30.
“‘My Lord, What a Night’ inspires the audience to higher thought and action,” said Richard Hopkins, FST’s producing artistic director. “The play describes the meeting of two wonderful characters, both of whom are inspirational historical figures. Even though they were very different people from very different backgrounds, they were able to help the other.”
Bringing FST’s 2021 Summer Mainstage Series to a close is “Rounding Third” by Richard Dresser, an Off-Broadway comedy exploring fatherhood, friendship and what it means to truly win. “Rounding Third” follows Don and Michael, two Little League coaches who battle over everything from character-building to shoelaces to misfired pop-flies. Called “Stellar” and “Hilarious” by Variety, this heartwarming two-hander begins playing in FST’s Gompertz Theatre on July 28.
In the Cabaret, FST will present the ultimate tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis: “Great Balls of Fire.” Created by Jason Cohen and Michael Schiralli, “Great Balls of Fire” brings the ivory-smashing superstar back to life, featuring “Good Golly, Miss Molly,” “Shake, Rattle, and Roll” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” This electrifying act will play in FST’s Court Cabaret beginning June 15.
Next up in the Cabaret is “Shades of Buble: A Three-Man Tribute to Michael Buble,” a high-energy concert event highlighting the swinging standards and pop hits of “The Modern Sinatra.” Since the show’s sold-out debut in 2015, Shades of Buble has entertained audiences across the country with exciting three-part harmonies, smooth choreography, and sophisticated charm. Featuring songs like “Feeling Good,” “Moondance” and “Home,” Shades of Buble will play in FST’s Goldstein Cabaret starting July 13.
FST’s 2021 Summer Cabaret Series concludes with an all-new show from Sarasota’s favorite swing-era territory band, The Swingaroos. A jazzy new music revue, “Jukebox Saturday Night” features some of The Jukebox’s greatest hits: “Get Your Kicks On Route 66,” “Heart and Soul” and “There’s No Business Like Show Business.” “Jukebox Saturday Night” will play in FST’s Bowne’s Lab beginning Sept. 7.
