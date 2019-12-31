Paisley Craze brings “Flower Power! The Music That Changed The World!” to the Lemon Bay Playhouse on Jan. 4.
Paisley Craze is a five-piece band playing an overview of ‘60s music such as surf music, psychedelia, rock, pop, peace and love music, Motown, soul, R&B and more.
They cover a lot of musical ground in one night. Paisley Craze specializes in bringing the vibe and personality of each song and each genre to the show.
Their motto is “We Come to Play and We Bring Big Soul” and they bring it every show. The average age in the band is 60 and they rock now better than ever.
For more information check out the Paisley Craze website at www.paisleycraze.com.
