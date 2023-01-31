Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe presents Flyin’ West” by Pearl Cleage through Feb. 12. WBTT had previously presented this show as a staged play reading in the summer of 2018 as part of the national Project1VOICE program, during which Black theaters around the country present the same play on the same day.
“Flyin’ West” takes place in the 1890s, showing how the lives of a small group of Black women change after they leave the oppressive South and settle in the all-black town of Nicodemus, Kansas. Their hopes, dreams and determination to survive in a harsh region are tested as they build new lives for themselves and their families.
Cleage’s story draws on a seldom-told aspect of American history, reminding us that Black people settled the West, too. The female characters are homesteaders in Kansas in the 1890s, coming to Nicodemus to accept free public land for cultivation, with the understanding that after five years of continuous residence they would own the land themselves. The original Homestead Act, signed into law by President Lincoln in 1862, welcomed both women and immigrants who applied for citizenship, and an updated Act in 1866 encouraged Black citizens to take part as well.
In reality, of course, things were not so simple. The women of “Flyin’ West” are confronted by white speculators who want to buy their precious land. They’re also troubled by dissension in their own ranks from one of their husbands. Keeping their dream alive about the land, the town and the homes they love will not be easy but they are determined and prepared.
“For our 2022-2023 season, we adopted the theme ‘American Dreams,’” said WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs. “The story of the women portrayed in ‘Flyin’ West’ aligns with our theme perfectly, highlighting their bravery and determination in the face of environmental and societal challenges to their dreams of living free on land they own.”
