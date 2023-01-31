Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe presents Flyin’ West” by Pearl Cleage through Feb. 12. WBTT had previously presented this show as a staged play reading in the summer of 2018 as part of the national Project1VOICE program, during which Black theaters around the country present the same play on the same day. 

“Flyin’ West” takes place in the 1890s, showing how the lives of a small group of Black women change after they leave the oppressive South and settle in the all-black town of Nicodemus, Kansas. Their hopes, dreams and determination to survive in a harsh region are tested as they build new lives for themselves and their families.


