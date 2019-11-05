The Sarasota Medieval Fair returns in November and runs over Thanksgiving weekend to allow folks to enjoy more shows, more wenches, more jousting and more frivolity as we celebrate the fifteenth century France.
This year’s festival will be focused on the year 1429 as we follow Joan of Arc in the Siege of Orleans. This will be the festival’s first of the telling of Joan, portrayed by 16-year-old Nicole Taylor of Sarasota. Around the story, the festival will also revel in the historical essence of the time period with games, rides, food and of course on turkey legs, alongside over 95 shows a day.
Fans of the festival will love the return of the notorious Washing Well Wenches, full contact jousting by New Riders of the Golden Age, the Human Combat Chessmatch, Wheel of Death and after a long hiatus, Cast in Bronze.
Since 2005, the Sarasota Medieval Fair has proven it’s residency within the community, returning to the Ringling Woods, at the Sarasota Fairgrounds. It employs over 150 people and an additional 200 volunteers to help make up the yearly tradition.
Expanding the festival into a fourth weekend will allow guests of the fair to start their holiday shopping right after Black Friday, added Pub Crawls, themed weekends and a special visit from Father Christmas on the last weekend.
