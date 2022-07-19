Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre presents 'The Wizard of Oz'

The cast includes Broadway Palm veterans Sarah Cammarata as Dorothy and Victor Legarreta as the Cowardly Lion who both were featured on the national and international tour in the same roles. Nik Olson plays The Scarecrow and Christopher Lewis is the Tin Man. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

There’s no place like Broadway Palm this summer as "The Wizard of Oz" lands on the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre stage through Aug. 13.

"The Wizard of Oz," based on the book by Frank L. Baum and the world famous 1939 film, chronicles the adventures of Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and Toto, too.

