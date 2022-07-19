The cast includes Broadway Palm veterans Sarah Cammarata as Dorothy and Victor Legarreta as the Cowardly Lion who both were featured on the national and international tour in the same roles. Nik Olson plays The Scarecrow and Christopher Lewis is the Tin Man.
There’s no place like Broadway Palm this summer as "The Wizard of Oz" lands on the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre stage through Aug. 13.
"The Wizard of Oz," based on the book by Frank L. Baum and the world famous 1939 film, chronicles the adventures of Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and Toto, too.
Fly over the rainbow with Dorothy as she rides a twister into The Merry Old Land of Oz and learns that no matter how far our journeys take us, there’s no place like home. You’ll hear songs from the delightful score you know and love such as "Follow the Yellow Brick Road," "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and "We’re Off to See the Wizard."
Complete with a live orchestra with keyboards, trumpet, trombone, drums and percussion, "The Wizard of Oz" is directed and choreographed by Amy Marie McCleary. The cast includes Broadway Palm veterans Sarah Cammarata as Dorothy and Victor Legarreta as the Cowardly Lion who both were featured on the national and international tour in the same roles. Nik Olson plays The Scarecrow and Christopher Lewis is the Tin Man. Melissa Whitworth’s portrays the Wicked Witch. Kate Stenzel plays both Aunt Em and Glinda the Good Witch. The Wizard of Oz is played by actor Paul Bernier. The ensemble features area teenagers including Evan Barrero, Hannah Cruz, Rilyn Dick, Caisson Dobson, Macy Magas and Jasmyn Sanchez. Toto is played by Fergus Bigelow and Leah Weaver which rotate performances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.