Food Truck Friday at Babcock Ranch

Celebrate the start of the weekend at Food Truck Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 26 at Babcock Ranch, America’s first solar-powered town located just northeast of Fort Myers on Babcock Ranch Road/State Road 31.
Guests can visit Founder’s Square, the heart of Babcock Ranch, to enjoy fare from 16 of the area’s most popular food trucks, including Buddha Blends, Classic Cuban, Coasting Donuts, Dynamite Street EatZ, Gator John’s BBQ, Hungry Pony, King’s Tacos & Burritos, Kona Ice, Ma Petite Creperie, Red Roc Cravings, Rollin’ Raw Bar, Sauss Boss, Squeezers Lemonade, Thee Purple Potato, Trippin’ on Pizza, and Wicked Streatery, along with Babcock Ranch’s Table & Tap restaurant, Slater’s Goods & Provisions, and Square Scoops Coffee & Creamery.
Local funk soul band Soulixer will entertain the crowd under the Babcock Ranch bandshell. Guests can bring picnic blankets for lawn seating; tables will also be available.
Visit www.babcockranch.com/event/food-truck-fridays to register. Registered guests in attendance are eligible to win one of three gift cards that can be used at Babcock Ranch’s restaurants or Curry Creek Outfitters retail store, which offers recreational rentals.
For more information about Southwest Florida’s new hometown, located just northeast of Fort Myers off Babcock Ranch Road/State Road 31, visit the Discovery Center in Woodlea Hall at 42850 Crescent Loop in Babcock Ranch, call 877-709-6620 or visit www.BabcockRanch.com.
