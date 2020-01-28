Englewood Event Center
Endorsed and applauded by the Cash family, “For The Love of Cash” is performed by legendary Grand Ole Opry musicians and is particularly unique in that Gary West is not a Johnny Cash impersonator.
He is singer, songwriter, musician, producer, impressionist and an entertainer. Though the sounds can sometimes be haunting when West decides he wants to sound like Cash, Willie Nelson, Edith Bunker or a dozen more voices. He will captivate and entertain an audience just as his predecessors did by combining great vocals, reimaging of classics. Songs like “I Ain’t Playin’ no Jason Aldean” will have you singing along after the first chorus.
This is a tribute to Cash and the legends of country music. The show also features music from a portion of our show called “Remembering Waylon.”
Once you see this show live you will appreciate the true love and respect these men have for this legendary music.
This show is well respected in the music community as West was nominated for Traditional Country Music, Entertainer of the Year and Song of the Year by the Josie Awards 2018.
