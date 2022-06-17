Kelly Hansen is among the most respected, consummate professionals in rock ‘n’ roll. With a 40-year career that spans almost every area of music, from the role of lead vocalist to producing and engineering, Hansen has led Foreigner into the digital age while inspiring a whole new generation of fans.
With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and albums sales.
Their newest tour, Foreigner: The Greatest Hits comes to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Nov. 17.
Responsible for some of rock ‘n’ roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like the First Time ” and the worldwide No. 1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” Foreigner still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Audio and video streams of Foreigner's hits are over 15 million per week.
Foreigner’s founder is Songwriters Hall of Fame member, Mick Jones. A visionary maestro whose stylistic songwriting, indelible guitar hooks and multi-layered talents continue to escalate Foreigner's influence and guide the band to new horizons.
Foreigner’s lineup also includes noted Dokken bassist Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, guitarist Bruce Watson, Chris Frazier on drums and guitarist Luis Carlos Maldonado.
