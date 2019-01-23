Promising outdoor traveling adventure and family fun, the Fort Myers Recreation Vehicle Show motors into the Lee Civic Center this Jan.24-27.
This year’s RV extravaganza provides attendees the opportunity to see the latest and best camping products available to RVers and lovers of the great outdoors offered by 11 RV Dealers, Everett details. “Attendees can view hundreds of new recreation vehicles of all different types, sizes and prices. It also features about 100 outdoor and camping supply vendors,” he says. “This family-friendly event focuses on the fun, flexibility and affordability RVing provides consumers of all ages.
The 34th Annual Fort Myers RV Show features 11 dealers from along Florida’s Gulf Coast displaying a large selection of new 2019 recreation vehicles of all styles, brands and price ranges, including folding campers, gas and diesel motorhomes, travel trailers, toy haulers, 5th wheels, park models and van campers.
Besides RVs, the show allows attendees the chance to browse close to 100 outdoor and camping vendors displaying equipment and accessories to help outfit RVers or provide information on camping throughout the nation. Items include new towing systems, RV insurance, specialized camping equipment and where to camp throughout the nation. Daily free RV travel and maintenance seminars also will be offered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.