enSRQ’s artistic directors are violinist Samantha Bennett and percussionist George Nickson. “It’s been inspiring to see our little organization grow to a place where we can now present these deeply important, large-scale works on one of Sarasota's iconic stages,” says Bennett. “We can't wait to share this dynamic concert and performance art experience with our ever-growing audience."
EnsembleNewSRQ will take to the Sarasota Opera House stage to present its concluding concert of the season. “1976” features 40 musicians, who will perform a double bill of contemporary classics, both composed in 1976. “Frankenstein,” by HK Gruber is a “pan-demonium” that sets Viennese children’s rhymes in a setting with a “chansonnier” (or narrator), who pushes his delivery toward the realm of performance art and an orchestra that plays instruments outside their job descriptions. The world-renowned percussionist Mike Truesdell will serve as the chansonnier. The second piece, Louis Andriessen’s iconic and groundbreaking “De Staat” uses passages from Plato to illustrate the connection between music, politics, and social class.
Nickson says that Mike Truesdell performing the role of chansonnier in “Frankenstein” “will captivate audiences beyond their expectations with wit, humor, satire, sarcasm, sincerity, profundity and a sprinkle of virtuosity. This is a live art experience not to be missed.” According to Nickson, the orchestra performs with a bevy of unusual objects, including toy clarinets, saxophones, and trumpets, popping paper bags, slide whistles, and flying whirligigs.
Nickson adds that both works explore the intersection of politics and music. “The works show that not everything shown on the surface is to be trusted and that we ignore who is hiding in the background or the shadows of the situation, frequently at our own peril. It is instructive to us all in noting that these issues are just as important today as they were in 1976 and all the way back to Plato."
“Throughout history, composers have used musical expression as a way of rebelling against or surrendering to the political and societal constructs of their eras,” says Bennett. “’De Staat’ explores Andriessen’s personal debate about the relationship of music and politics, through his exploration of chaos and order and his own interpretation of Plato’s ‘Republic.’”
