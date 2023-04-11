Samantha Bennett and George Nickson

enSRQ’s artistic directors are violinist Samantha Bennett and percussionist George Nickson. “It’s been inspiring to see our little organization grow to a place where we can now present these deeply important, large-scale works on one of Sarasota's iconic stages,” says Bennett. “We can't wait to share this dynamic concert and performance art experience with our ever-growing audience."

 Photo provided

EnsembleNewSRQ will take to the Sarasota Opera House stage to present its concluding concert of the season. “1976” features 40 musicians, who will perform a double bill of contemporary classics, both composed in 1976. “Frankenstein,” by HK Gruber is a “pan-demonium” that sets Viennese children’s rhymes in a setting with a “chansonnier” (or narrator), who pushes his delivery toward the realm of performance art and an orchestra that plays instruments outside their job descriptions. The world-renowned percussionist Mike Truesdell will serve as the chansonnier. The second piece, Louis Andriessen’s iconic and groundbreaking “De Staat” uses passages from Plato to illustrate the connection between music, politics, and social class. 

enSRQ’s artistic directors are violinist Samantha Bennett and percussionist George Nickson. “It’s been inspiring to see our little organization grow to a place where we can now present these deeply important, large-scale works on one of Sarasota's iconic stages,” says Bennett. “We can't wait to share this dynamic concert and performance art experience with our ever-growing audience."


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments