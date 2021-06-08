Art Center Sarasota’s 2021 exhibition season continues with four exhibits through July 2. “Visual Poems,” in Gallery One, features masterful paintings and graphite drawings of landscapes and creatures — real and imaginary — by Nancy Dillen. “Black, White, And Everything In Between,” in Gallery Two, features work in paint, ink, and pencil on found objects by Yamel Molerio. “Duality,” in Gallery Three, features large-scale steel, bronze, and copper sculpture by Dominice Gilbert. “Process,” in Gallery Four, is a member’s exhibition of works in all media juried by Elena De La Ville and Joseph Melançon.
Dillen’s landscapes in “Visual Poems” reflect the two worlds in which she lives — the real and imaginary. This solo exhibition is a collection of paintings on canvas and graphite on paper that the artist has created over the past 10 years. Dillen served as an art professor at Eastern Florida State College and has been a guest lecturer, juror, exchange instructor, and art consultant around the country and globe. Her paintings and drawings are exhibited in museums and galleries throughout the United States and Canada.
In “Black, White, And Everything In Between,” Cuban-born artist Molerio’s paintings integrate overlapping components of paper, canvas, fabric, and wood. The artist says the process reminds him “of old clothes and objects patched up, utilized — and not discarded. The backgrounds are filled with holes, peeling paint, cracks, and different shades of gray and white—a reminder of weathered walls.” Now based in Miami, Molerio received a BFA in painting from the University of Florida-New World School of the Arts in 1995 and holds an MS in art education from Florida International University. Molerio's art is included in numerous private and public art collections, including at the Miami-Dade Public Library System's permanent art collection. He is the founding president of the artists’ group GUILD.
In “Duality,” St. Petersburg-based artist Gilbert uses form, space, and texture to explore the concept of duality through decorative metal sculpture. Her steel, bronze and copper sculptures range from wall-mounted installations to impressive larger scale sculptures over seven feet tall. Gilbert grew up on a family farm in rural Indiana and began creating art at an early age. She earned a BFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and returned there in 2005 to work as a metal shop manager. In 2010, Gilbert left the position to pursue working full-time as an artist. Her award-winning work can be found in private and public collections. "I like to create tension between forms, mixing opposing textures and shapes in harmony, creating balance in opposition,” she notes. “My sculptures are a replication of my emotions, but also a reflection of the viewer."
“Process” is an all-media, all-subject juried exhibition open to all members. The jurors for this exhibition are De La Ville, a photographer, painter and fine art teacher; and Melançon, an artist whose range of work includes watercolor, acrylic and oil painting, collage and sculpture. More than 100 member artists submitted work for the exhibit. The top three prizes went to: First Place: Mary Grandpre for “Jellyfish Jazz,” mixed-media in panel; Second Place: Jenny Berry for “Onward,” oil on panel; and Third Place: Dirce Kennedy for “Feneshia's Ready for Summer,” oil on canvas.
Art Center Sarasota is at 707 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For more information, call 941-365-2032 or visit www.artsarasota.org.
