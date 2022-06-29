Celebrate Independence Day with festivities and fireworks.
PUNTA GORDA
Freedom-Fest
Annual Fireworks Show and festival July 3 in Laishley Park
The event at Laishley Park, 150 Laishley Court, features fireworks, live music, Water-Mania, 12 giant waterslides (wristbands are $10), a large Kid’s Fun Zone, vendors, display, food trucks, cold beer and beverages. Gates open at 1 p.m. Live music includes: Pure Country at 4 p.m.; the national anthem at 5:45 p.m.; the Champ Jaxon Band at 6 p.m.; the Riley Award for Community Service above Self, presented by The Smugglers Community Foundation, at 7:15 p.m.; The Boogiemen at 7:45 p.m. and Jason Brownie at 9:20 p.m. Fireworks over the Peace River are scheduled for 9 p.m. $5 admission to support the fireworks fund. For more information, visit www.puntagordafireworks.com.
Two-day celebration at Fishermen's Village
Featuring fireworks display on July 4
Fishermen’s Village's two-day Independence Holiday Celebration takes place July 3-4 and features fireworks at 9 p.m. July 4, family-friendly activities, live music, vendor displays, dining, shopping and more.
Festivities kick off at noon July 3 and include: create your own unique Fourth of July iced tea at the The Spice & Tea Exchange; face painting; photo booth meet and greet with a mermaid from 2-4 p.m.; plus live music the Zydegatorz Band from noon-4 p.m. at the Sunset Beach Club Tiki Bar; Tommy G from noon-4 p.m. in the third section of village; Rita Beach and Rick St. Germaine from noon-4 p.m. in the first section of village; steel drum musician Dave Lapio from noon-4 p.m. in Center Court; Paul Roush from 5-9 p.m. in Center Court; Dan Meadows from 5-9 p.m. in the third section of village and the Shane Duncan Band from 5-10 p.m. at the Sunset Beach Club Tiki Bar.
Festivities on July 4 kick off at noon and include: create your own unique Fourth of July iced tea at The Spice & Tea Exchange; face painting; photo booth; mermaid meet and greet with photo ops from 6-8 p.m.; light up balloons from 7-9 pm. and fireworks at 9 p.m. Live music on July 4 includes Mark Gorka from noon-4 p.m. at the Sunset Beach Club Tiki Bar; Rita Beach and Rick St. Germaine from noon-4 p.m. in the first section of village; Tommy G from noon-4 p.m. at Center Court; Paul Roush from 5-9 p.m. in Center Court; Dan Meadows from 5-9 p.m. in the third section of village and From The Edge Band from 5-9 p.m. at the Sunset Beach Club Tiki Bar.
Admission and parking are free. Fishermen's Village is at 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 800-639-0020 or online at www.fishermensvillage.com.
NORTH PORT
Freedom Festival
Fireworks to light up over CoolToday Park July 4
North Port’s annual Freedom Festival at CoolToday Park, 18800 W. Villages Parkway, Wellen Park, will kick off at 5 p.m. July 4. The Kids Fun Zone in front of the stadium will include bounce houses, lawn games, music by DJ Jam and more, with vendors along the outside concourse. Inside, children to run the diamond. Maiden Cane performs on the field at 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. Fireworks will be 9-9:30 p.m.Free seating and parking are available on a first-come, first-served basis (carpooling is encouraged). Sit inside, or bring folding chairs and blankets and sit on the lawn. No personal fireworks or sparklers permitted. Watch from home at www.facebook.com/NorthPortParksAndRec. For more information, visit CityofNorthPort.com/FreedomFestival.
ENGLEWOOD
Light Up Lemon Bay
Fireworks to be launched from Blind Pass Beach Park on July 4
The Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary will "Light Up Lemon Bay" with a fireworks show July 4. Fireworks start after dark, around 9:30 p.m., launched from Blind Pass Beach Park on Manasota Key, Englewood. The show may be viewed from Blind Pass Beach, Englewood Beach, Manasota Beach and several mainland spots like Lemon Bay Park, Indian Mound Park, Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Park (formerly Bay Heights Park), and the west end of West Dearborn Street. Boaters on Lemon Bay or in the Gulf of Mexico off Manasota Key can also get good views. The Sunrise Rotary offers a VIP fireworks viewing cruise by Lemon Bay Dolphin Tours, 1450 Beach Road. Arrivals are expected at 6:30 p.m. at the dock, with departure at 7 p.m. Food and beverages will be served. VIP tickets are $250 and seating is limited. For more details and reservations, contact Jim Dubay at 207-290-1250. For more information, visit lbsrfoundation.com.
VENICE
South Jetty fireworks
View from area beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis on July 4
Fireworks will be launched shortly after 9 p.m. July 4 from the South Jetty. The show will last around 30 minutes and can be viewed on area beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis, plus other locations around Venice and Nokomis. The South Jetty and Jetty Jacks Refreshment Deck will be closed. Boats should be at anchor by 8:15 p.m. and the Venice inlet will be closed to boat traffic at 8:30 p.m. until around 45 minutes after the grand finale. In the case of inclement weather, the fireworks show may be delayed. Visit the city of Venice Facebook page or the news section at venicegov.com.
SARASOTA
NBP Fireworks On The Lake
Celebration are fireworks are on July 3
NBP Fireworks On The Lake will be July 3 at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. There will be food, exhibitors, live music, Kids Zone a 4-mile run and more. The Black Honkeys will bring a compelling mix of Motown, funk and rock at 7:30 p.m. and the Derek Lersch Band plays modern country at 5:30 p.m. A DJ will fill out the evening’s music. Gates open at 5 p.m. Fireworks begin just after 9 p.m. The fireworks music will be simulcast on iHeartRadio’s KISS FM (103.9) and WWSB (ABC7). Tickets for parking are $30 per car on Regatta Island, and in the park’s south lot, tickets are $20 per car and $50 for recreational vehicles. Get parking tickets at nathanbendersonpark.org/fireworks. Runners and walkers will enjoy the annual Publix Fireworks 4-Miler On The Lake — a festive 4-mile race around the lake at Nathan Benderson Park, just before sunset and the annual fireworks display. Sign up at raceroster.com/events/2022/56104/publix-fireworks-4-miler.
WINTER HAVEN
Red, White and Boom
Fireworks over Lake Eloise at Legoland on July 2-4
"Touch the Sky" will illuminate the skies over Lake Eloise, Legoland, One Legoland Way, Winter Haven. on July 2-4. Complimentary fireworks glasses will transform the cascading fireworks into bursting Lego bricks. In addition to the big show, families can also help build an American flag with hundreds of Lego bricks throughout the weekend. For more information, visit legoland.com/florida.
