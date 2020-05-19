NORTH VENICE — Fox Lea Farms is working to set up its schedules and camps — noting stall fees will be not charged or refunded if events are canceled.
In an email, it said online submissions for entries are underway for horse shows and competitions.
“Stall fees for Spring Concours will not be charged until we are 100% sure that show will run,” it said. “School’s Out and Camp Stalls will not be charged until closing dates.”
It noted the closing date for School’s Out is June 6; closing date for Camp Shows is June 16, it said.
“Stall fees will be refunded if any events are cancelled prior to start of event due to COVID 19 issues,” it said.
The summer calendar so far includes:
• June 6 and 7: Open Show Series
• June 11-14: Spring Concours I — rescheduled from April
“For Camp Fox Lea, please be sure to check individual show schedules as they are slightly different from show to show; we also may have to make adjustments as we all implement the new protocols for COVID,” it said.
School’s Out
• June 19-21
It includes a $10,000 1.25M Jumper Stake on June 20
Camp Boot Camp
• June 26-29
It includes a $25,000 Grand Prix on June 27
Camp Dress Rehearsal
• July 2-5
It includes a $25,000 Grand Prix on July 5
Pre-Camp S’Mores
• July 7-9
It includes a $10,000 1.25M Jumper Stake
Camp Fox Lea
• July 11-14
It includes a $25,000 Grand Prix on July 12
Plain Brown Wrapper
• July 16-19
It includes a $25,000 Grand Prix on July 19
It’s a Wrap!
• July 21-23
It includes a $10,000 1.25M Jumper Stake
Camp Encore
• July 25-28
It includes a $25,000 Grand Prix on July 26
Yup Another Camp Encore
• July 29-Aug 2
It includes a $25,000 Grand Prix
Fox Lea said keeping its exhibitors, staff, community and trainers “safe and healthy” is “our highest priority.”
“We will be implementing many protocols at the shows, which may continue to evolve as we learn more about this virus and as government guidelines change,” it said. “Please be sure to check our website COVID-19 updates regularly so you are prepared before you arrive at the show.”
Its website is www.foxleafarm.net.
