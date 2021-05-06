GOLD Entertainment presents Dick Fox’s Golden Boys, Frankie Avalon, Fabian and Bobby Rydell, performing their timeless hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee at 8 p.m. March 4, 2022.
Fabian, Frankie Avalon and Bobby Rydell were united by Producer Dick Fox. These "Golden Boys" were three of the most popular teen idols of the late 1950s and 1960s and have proved to be an overwhelming live concert success. Countless television appearances, a special performance for the President of the United States and a Golden Boys PBS special have brought a vast audience of fans from all generations.
The Golden Boys concert spotlights each of the performers and their all-time greatest hits. The three stars combine their talents on several songs and perform a tribute to the material of Elvis Presley, Bobby Darin, Rick Nelson and Bill Hailey.
Avalon, a baby boomer icon, inspires a lot of reminiscing about everything from "Venus" to "Bobby Sox to Stockings" when he takes the stage. He made the transition from teen-age idol to mature professional and now has a career that spans three generations of music, television and motion pictures. As a youth, he started out as a musician trumpet player. He seized every opportunity to enter local amateur contests and won a string of them. His first single "De De Dinah" became a smash hit, and his recording of "Venus" was one of the biggest selling hits of the era.
Fabian Forte was discovered at the young age of 14 sitting on his front steps in Philadelphia. He went on to have a career featuring dozens of hit singles, eight albums and gold records for "Turn Me Loose" and "Tiger," and a gold album for "The Fabulous Fabian." In addition to his busy schedule touring with the Golden Boys, Fabian makes frequent appearances in television and feature film productions and for the past three years he has hosted "Fabian's Celebrity Golf Tournament," which has successfully raised money for veterans’ causes.
Rydell made his debut in the late 1950s as a rock-and-roll teen idol starring in movies such as "Bye Bye Birdie" and plays such as "West Side Story." He also was a semi-regular on the Red Skelton Show and American Bandstand. His recording career earned him 34 Top 40 records, which puts him in the top five of all single artists from his era. Rydell’s hits include the million selling singles "Volare," "Wild One," "We Got Love" and "Forget Him."
Advance tickets are on sale now for $129 and are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or online at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee is Southwest Florida’s premier gaming and entertainment destination. Located at 506 South 1st St., Immokalee.
For more information, call 800-218-0007 or visit moreinparadise.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.