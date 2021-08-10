A jazz trio from the Southwest Florida Symphony is set to offer a free public performance during “Battle of the Arts'' from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 14 in their Artistic and Operations Center at Bell Tower while 26 artists compete across the strip.
The trio will perform Jazz and Latin standards, including songs by George Gershwin, Duke Ellington, Antônio Carlos Jobim and more. Both children and adults are invited to check out the “Musical Sound Lab,” which will allow visitors the opportunity to play some string and percussion instruments.
The performance will be held during the monthly art-themed event “Battle of the Arts” and is hosted by immersive art gallery Artsemble Underground and Bell Tower. The event is held the second Saturday of every month through 2021, with performances by ensembles from the Southwest Florida Symphony.
Artists will have three hours to create a new work of art, each competing in two categories: The All-Star Award and the People’s Choice. At 8 p.m., when the artists have concluded their works of art, a panel of celebrity judges will review their work and choose a winner for the All-Star Award.
For a glimpse into what the Battle of the Arts Event is like, watch this video at https://youtu.be/Jt16LIQiVA0. To learn more, visit the Battle of the Arts page on the Bell Tower website at http://ow.ly/sqRh30rJKd5 or share and check out the event directly on Facebook.
