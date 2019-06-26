By RUSTY PRAY
Go Correspondent
Michael Haymans likes the Freedom Swim so much, he’s going to dive into Charlotte Harbor twice.
Haymans, a Punta Gorda attorney and one of the original 13 who swam Charlotte Harbor to mark the Fourth of July in 1991, said he plans to start the traditional paddle at Gilchrist Park, then hop in a boat and head for the other side, where he will join friends on the Port Charlotte side of the southbound bridge.
Like last year, the Freedom Swim will have two starting points when it begins at 2 p.m. July 4. One starting point is for those arriving by boat at the north end of the southbound U.S. 41 bridge. Stay out of the construction area. The other starting point is Welcome Beach, the sandy beach at the east end of Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda.
The green hibiscus trolley will run from Gilchrist Park to Fishermen’s Village from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (no kayaks, inflatables must be deflated). The trolley ride is free (tips are appreciated.)
All of it ends at Fishermen’s Village, which is planning a party, and all of it serves as a prelude to a 9 p.m. fireworks show over the Peace River.
The starting points are the same as last year. The start time, which varies according to the tide, is a little later than usual.
The course is about 1.5 miles. Time, of course, is of little consequence. The point to the Freedom Swim has always been fun.
“It’s not a race,” Haymans said. “It’s an event. This is a vacation day, not a work day.”
About 300 people are expected to make the swim to Harpoon Harry’s at Fishermen’s Village. Many more folks will join them in kayaks, boats, and flotation devices. Rubber ducks will be on the big pond.
Plenty of safety vessels will be in the water to support the Freedom swimmers.
“We try to stress swimming with a buddy,” Haymans said. “If you can have your own support vessel — a kayak, a boat — tagging along, it just makes it safer and more fun. If you find yourself in trouble, help will be provided, but if you have to get out, it’s best to get out on a private vessel.”
Back in 1991, Haymans and his buddies were considering holding a triathlon — swim, run, bike — to mark the Fourth of July. But the more they talked about it, a less demanding event became more and more appealing.
They decided to just dive in and invite their friends. No muss, no fuss, just a good time on the water to mark America’s birthday.
You don’t have to be an expert swimmer to swim, row or paddle Charlotte Harbor. You can take part in the event and be home in time to fire up the barbecue.
“It’s easy enough that it’s doable, and hard enough that you feel a sense of accomplishment when you’re done,” Haymans said. “It’s just fun.”
