During the week of July 1-7, purchases of admissions to music events, sporting events, cultural events, specified performances, movies, museums, state parks, and fitness facilities for events to be held from July 1 through Dec. 31, 2021, will be tax-free in Florida. Purchases of certain annual passes and season tickets are also exempted.
This sales tax holiday also applies to sales of boating and water activity supplies, camping supplies, fishing supplies, general outdoor supplies and sports equipment.
For additional information and a list of specific tax-free items, visit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.