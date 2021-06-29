During the week of July 1-7, purchases of admissions to music events, sporting events, cultural events, specified performances, movies, museums, state parks, and fitness facilities for events to be held from July 1 through Dec. 31, 2021, will be tax-free in Florida. Purchases of certain annual passes and season tickets are also exempted.

This sales tax holiday also applies to sales of boating and water activity supplies, camping supplies, fishing supplies, general outdoor supplies and sports equipment.

For additional information and a list of specific tax-free items, visit

https://floridarevenue.com/FreedomWeek/Documents/2021FreedomWeekSTHolidayFAQsEXTERNAL-Consumers.pdf

