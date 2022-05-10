Friday Fest, the free, outdoor summertime concert series at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall returns this year with an exciting lineup of bands who will bring the audience to their feet.
Opening the Friday Fest series on June 17 is Yesterdayze. This high-energy ’60s show band recreates fan-favorite songs from the era that changed music. Every tune a Top-40 hit from 1960 to 1969 featuring classic favorites from The Beatles, The Supremes, The Rolling Stones and more. All band members have worldwide touring experience and are seasoned professionals who lived it, loved it ... and still do. From the authentic, colorful costumes to the proven, guaranteed musical quality, Yesterdayze offers an upbeat "Flower Power Happy Hour" that’s not to be missed.
The fun continues with Kettle of Fish on July 15. Kettle of Fish plays festival music that features blues, soul, and funk with the energy of rock ‘n roll. They make old songs new again, and their originals sound like classics. Kettle of Fish is one of the hottest live acts in southwest Florida, headlining to thousands, and opening for such acts as Eddie Money, Marshall Tucker, Elvin Bishop, Dickey Betts and many more.
Enjoy the beats of Latin, R&B and island dance music when Big Night Out takes the stage on Aug. 12. Big Night Out’s lineup includes some of the area’s top musicians and has become one of southwest Florida’s most in demand dance bands. A powerful horn section and grooving conga add to the commanding vocals of lead singer Joni Adno. Their lively party music is guaranteed to provide patrons with a fun and exciting evening.
Closing out the concert series on Sept. 16 will be reggae band Jah Movement. The winner of Manasota Honors 2021 Musical Artist of the Year, Jah Movement features a glorifying sound where individual talents of each member come together. Highlighting the talented ensemble is hometown hero and vocalist extraordinaire Shantel Norman. Adding their own touch of R&B, soul and funk to some of the best live reggae music, Jah Movement has won the hearts of many across the Suncoast and creates a show that can’t be missed.
Bring blankets or lawn chairs, take in the music and the sunset, and enjoy food and beverage from local vendors.
Friday Fest takes place in rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather, the festival will move indoors to the grand foyer or main stage of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
Bringing in food, beverages and coolers from outside Friday Fest is prohibited.
