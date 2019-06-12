Mark your calendars for The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall’s free outdoor summertime concert series.
The events run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and are located on the Bayside Lawn of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
Each of the four events will feature food trucks, beverage vendors summer sunsets over Sarasota Bay.
Kicking off Friday Fest 2019 is Big Night Out – a grooving six-piece dance band performing Latin, R&B and island dance music. A powerful horn section and Latin percussion add to the commanding vocals of Frank Alverez. Dance the night away with a perfect view of the Sarasota sunset as Big Night Out kicks off our annual summer concert series on June 21.
Rebel Heart returns to Friday Fest at the Van Wezel with some of today's most popular country songs, mixed with a healthy dose of hits from pop, rock, dance and the blues! The 5-piece band will put on a high-energy, powerful and melodic country rock act that you won’t want to miss on July 19.
Sit back and relax or dance the night away as Reverend Barry & The Funk returns to the Friday Fest stage on Aug. 16. Featuring 3 Grammy®-nominated musicians, this 8-piece band plays a high-energy set of originals and covers of funk & soul music including Earth, Wind & Fire, Commodores, Kool & the Gang and Prince.
Rounding out Friday Fest 2019 is the high-energy band, Ari and the Alibis. Infusing funk, jazz and samba with blues, soul and rock, this 5-piece group has earned two Grammy nods (Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance). Don’t miss Ari’s powerhouse voice filled with emotion and strength on Sept. 20.
While blankets and lawn chairs are welcome at all Friday Fest events, outside food and drink, including coolers are prohibited.
For additional information, visit VanWezel.org.
