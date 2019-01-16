The Hermitage Artist Retreat’s Fridays@5 series continues on Jan. 18 with photographer Linda Brooks and art curator Dan Cameron. The event is in the Palm House on the grounds of the Hermitage.
Hermitage co-founder and program director Patricia Caswell says that both artists are working on books during their residence at the Hermitage. “Dan will be working on his book, Belief in Art, and Linda is currently working on Proximities, which is about her life as a photographer, teacher and community arts advocate. Both speakers welcome dialogue with the audience after their presentations.”
Linda Brooks began a lifelong journey in the arts as a student in Buffalo, New York, where she earned her BFA and MFA degrees from SUNY, Buffalo (in 1973 and 1976, respectively). Family, role identity, and connection to community have been enduring themes in Brooks’ work over the past four decades. She has been among Minnesota’s most accomplished and esteemed photographic artists since relocating there in the 1970s. Her path has intersected with major events in American cultural life, and looks inward, at family members and herself. Her work reflects the notion advanced by American writer Carol Hanisch in a 1970 essay, “The Personal is Political,” that many individual experiences, particularly those of women, can be traced to one’s location within a system of power relationships. Brooks has received awards from the Minnesota State Arts Board, the McKnight Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, and her work has been exhibited and collected by major institutions. Visit lbrooksphoto.com for additional biographic detail and portfolios of her work.
Dan Cameron is the founder of Prospect New Orleans and directed the organization and exhibition from 2006 to 2011, a period when he was also director of visual arts for New Orleans’ Contemporary Arts Center (CAC). Cameron served as senior curator at the New Museum of Contemporary Art in New York from 1995 to 2006, and as chief curator at Orange County Museum of Art in Newport Beach, California, from 2012 to 2015. As an independent curator, Cameron was artistic director for the 8th Istanbul Biennial in 2003, co-curator of the 10th Taipei Biennial in 2006, curator for the XIII Bienal de Cuenca, Ecuador in 2016, and was a guest curator for the Palm Springs Museum of Art in 2017. He also serves on the Hermitage’s National Curatorial Council.
Award-winning creators of all artistic disciplines are invited to live and work at the Hermitage Artist Retreat in Englewood. During their residencies, they share their talents with the community. Fridays @ 5 is the latest iteration of this outreach. This free series encompasses artist talks and readings, glimpses of the creation of works-in-progress, and live performances of music, theater, poetry and more. All presentations take place at 5 p.m. Some are on the beach; others are in the Palm House. Whether a program is indoors or outdoors, attendees are invited to stay and enjoy the beach afterward.
Executive Director Bruce Rodgers explains that these cultural gatherings exist to give the community the rare opportunity to interact with celebrated authors, poets, artists, composers and performers from around the world. “Artists who are invited to be at the Hermitage are asked to give free programs for the community during their stay with us.” He adds that, in addition to programs at the Hermitage, many artists also participate in free outreach programs at area schools, colleges and in collaboration with regional cultural organizations.
Reservations for this free series are required and can be requested at www.HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
All programs are subject to change. Please check the Hermitage website or Facebook page for updated program status. The Hermitage Artist Retreat is located at 6630 Manasota Key Road in Englewood.
