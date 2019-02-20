A new teaching tool will make its debut this year at the 23d Florida Frontier Days Festival, to be held Feb. 22-23 at Punt Gorda History Park.
A hand pump for water will be available “so kids can crank a pitcher pump. I’m sure most of them have not done that before,” said Frank Desguin, president of the Punta Gorda History Center.
A fossil-dig is also among the festival’s activities, and the attraction has been improved for this year’s event. Old bones are buried ahead of time, and the kids are asked to find them. When the kids bring the artifact to someone in charge, they’re rewarded with a prize such as an arrowhead.
“We’ve built what amounts to a big sand box,” Desguin said. “The kids will be able to dig for fossils and maybe get a little less dirty.
The festival is sponsored by the Charlotte County Historical Center Society and the Shively Chatable Foundation.
Hours for the festival are 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22 and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 23. Punta Gorda History Park is at 501 Shreve St. It’s the third year for the festival at the Punta Gorda location after a long run at Bayshore Live Oak Park. Daily admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children under 12.
The goal of Frontier Days is to offer an opportunity for kids to experience life during Florida’s pioneer period in an authentic, fun, hands‑on atmosphere.
“No electronics,” Desguin said.
There will be a hide tanner, candle-making, butter-churning, kite-making and corn-husking — activities that invite participation and offer learning. The kids can get involved with what’s going on in front of them, and the artisans who take part are available to answer questions.
But there will be plenty of crafts, lots of vendors and plenty of food — including Desguin’s own swamp-cabbage recipe.
Volunteers will hold tours of the historical buildings in the park. Antique surgical equipment will be on display to explain how surgery was performed in Florida 150 years ago.
“Frontier Days really doesn’t change a whole lot from year to year,” Desguin said. ““We really cater to the kids. This gives them an opportunity to see what life was like in Florida before we had a cellphone. We aim for hands-on activities to illustrate the way life was in Florida 150 years ago.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.