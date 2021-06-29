Florida Studio Theatre presents "My Lord, What A Night," an inspiring new historical drama from award-winning playwright Deborah Brevoort. Called “Provocative” and “Uplifting” by BroadwayWorld, this stirring play gives a rare glimpse into the real-life struggles faced by two important figures from the early-20th century: Marian Anderson and Albert Einstein. "My Lord, What A Night" will run in FST’s Keating Theatre from June 30 through Aug. 15.
"My Lord, What a Night" is part of the National New Play Network’s Rolling World Premiere program, supporting three or more theatres that choose to mount the same new play. Playwright Deborah Brevoort is a pivotal part of the process, working on the script with the creative team at each theatre and making adjustments based on what is learned from each production. FST is the third destination in this Rolling World Premiere. Contemporary American Theater Festival and Orlando Shakespeare Theater were the first two theatres to produce "My Lord, What a Night."
Inspired by actual events, "My Lord, What A Night" follows the unlikely friendship between internationally renowned vocalist Marian Anderson and Nobel Prize-winning theoretical physicist Albert Einstein. When Anderson is denied a room at the whites-only Nassau Inn in 1937, she surprisingly finds an ally in Einstein, who invites her to stay at his own home. This simple gesture sparks a lasting connection that will challenge and inspire both icons as they confront the struggles and prejudices of the early 20th century.
“My Lord, What a Night" not only gave me the chance to revisit a beloved book from my childhood — Anderson’s autobiography, "My Lord, What a Morning" — it also enabled me to explore an issue that has become quite personal,” shared Deborah Brevoort, the play’s author and a member of FST’s Playwright Collective. “I am married to an African American man, who has been racially profiled on several different occasions. Each time this happens, the question of how to respond presents itself. Do we fight it? Or do we let it go? This is the choice that Marian Anderson faced in Princeton and it’s the choice that Albert Einstein faced as a Jew in Germany.”
Bringing this dramatic story to life are Rod Brogan, Nehassaiu deGannes, David Edwards and Thurday Farrar. Brogan plays Abraham Flexner, Einstein’s boss and Head of the Institute of Advanced Studies at Princeton University. Brogan was last seen in FST’s Mainstage production of "American Son" and was in the Broadway production of "Mauritius at Manhattan Theater Club." DeGannes, who played Kate Sullivan in FST’s 2018 Summer Mainstage production of "Other People’s Money," portrays civil rights activist and suffragist Mary Church Terrell. Known for starring in the Broadway productions and national tours of "The Producers," "By Jeeves" and "The Rothschilds," Edwards will play Einstein in this thoughtful new drama.
Farrar makes her FST debut playing renowned singer Anderson. Farrar has extensive experience in television, film and live theatre and most recently appeared at The Kennedy Center, "La Jolla Playhouse" and "Flat Rock Playhouse."
